Details On Attendance, PPV Numbers and More for ROH Death Before Dishonor

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the PPV numbers for ROH Death Before Dishonor are down from last year, although only TV PPV numbers are currently available. This year’s event had an estimated 3,800 TV PPV buys, which was up from Supercard of Honor (3,300). It’s down 56.3% from last year’s event.

Digital numbers aren’t in yet. Last year’s show had 27,000 digital and 9,100 TV for a total of 36,100 buys. That event was also the highest ROH PPV number in the brand’s history.

The show had an attendance of 2,898 people, promoted as the largest crowd ever for an ROH event in New Jersey.