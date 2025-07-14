Preston Vance Praises Brodie Lee Jr., Thinks He’s Going To Have A ‘Legit’ Career in Wrestling

As previously reported, Brodie Lee Jr. has made his in-ring wrestling debut at Joey Janela’s Spring Break back in April, winning the GCW Clusterfuck match. In an interview with Fightful, ROH wrestler Preston Vance commented on the Brodie’s performance in the match and said he thinks that Brodie will have a legitimate wrestling career. Brodie, aka -1, returned to AEW/ROH at Supercard of Honor this past Friday.

Vance said: “I was like, ‘Holy shit.’ I was talking to [Brodie’s mom] Amanda (Huber) the following week at TV. Brodie stumbled on like one thing, who cares, he was so mad and embarassed. He wasn’t like a kid, ‘I just made my GCW debut and I’m this big deal.’ He was so hard on himself. I thought it was so funny. You’re 13 years old, who cares. I remember when he would come to QT’s school in Atlanta and it was shortly after Jon had passed. He had to be maybe 9 or 10 and he’s doing lionsaults onto a crashpad. Doing that, at that age, and I watch clips Amanda will post when he goes to TJ and Natalya’s school in Florida. It’s so crazy how he’s just getting it. He’s definitely going to get his dad’s height because every year for his birthday, it’s called Brodie Day, we all go to Disney, and this past year, he turned 13 and he’s a legit teenager. He’s tall and is a totally different person from when he was eight when I got to know him. I think he’s going to have a legit career in wrestling.“