Pretty Empowered Set for Action for Live NWA Powerrr Show This Month

– The NWA has announced that NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) will be in action for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr scheduled for January 31. Their opponents have not yet been announced.

The show will be held on January 31 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The show will be streamed live on NWA’s YouTube channel. The updated card for the show, which airs on YouTube, is:

* NWA US Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers vs. The Country Gentlemen

* No Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Odinson

* Kamille vs. TBA

* Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. TBA

* Pretty Empowered vs. TBA

* Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title match

* Aron Stevens and May Valentine get married