Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, EVOLVE 126 Video Recap, Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir Get Ready For NXT Event

– WWE.com has a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which features the following bullet points:

* Shaken and stirred – Superstar Shakeup fallout

* Will a new Superstar emerge as Seth Rollins’ next challenger?

* What creepy force is infiltrating WWE?

* Lacey Evans calls for The Man

* Does The Miz have unfinished business with Shane McMahon?

– EVOLVE has released a recap of EVOLVE 126:

– The latest edition of WWE PC Diaries features Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir preparing for an NXT event.