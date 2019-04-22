wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, EVOLVE 126 Video Recap, Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir Get Ready For NXT Event
April 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE.com has a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which features the following bullet points:
* Shaken and stirred – Superstar Shakeup fallout
* Will a new Superstar emerge as Seth Rollins’ next challenger?
* What creepy force is infiltrating WWE?
* Lacey Evans calls for The Man
* Does The Miz have unfinished business with Shane McMahon?
– EVOLVE has released a recap of EVOLVE 126:
– The latest edition of WWE PC Diaries features Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir preparing for an NXT event.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Match With Cactus Jack At Backlash 2004 Made Randy Orton A Singles Star
- Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy & More React to Goldust’s WWE Departure
- Backstage Update on Dean Ambrose, WWE Thinks Ambrose Is Retiring
- Lana Discusses The Development of Her ‘Salty’ Character, Using Social Media To Get Heat