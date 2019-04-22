wrestling / News

Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, EVOLVE 126 Video Recap, Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir Get Ready For NXT Event

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Superstar Shakeup

– WWE.com has a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which features the following bullet points:

* Shaken and stirred – Superstar Shakeup fallout

* Will a new Superstar emerge as Seth Rollins’ next challenger?

* What creepy force is infiltrating WWE?

* Lacey Evans calls for The Man

* Does The Miz have unfinished business with Shane McMahon?

– EVOLVE has released a recap of EVOLVE 126:

– The latest edition of WWE PC Diaries features Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir preparing for an NXT event.

