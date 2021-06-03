wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Ironman Match, Sami Callihan vs. Moose
– Impact Wrestling is back for a new episode tonight on AXS TV. Programming begins at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact. As noted, tonight’s BTI will feature Josh Alexander vs. TJP for the X-Division title in a 60-minute Ironman Match. The final minutes will air on Impact later in the evening. Here’s the updated lineup:
* 60-Minute Ironman X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. TJP (BTI)
* Sami Callihan vs. Moose
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner
* Tables Match: Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flayva (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.
At 10:00 pm EST, AXS TV will air a new Impact in 60 featuring The Best of D’Lo Brown. Also, AXS TV will air Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XV at 3:30 pm EST.
.@Walking_Weapon defends the X-Division Championship against @MegaTJP in a 60 Minute Iron Man match in one of the most HOTLY ANTICIPATED IMPACT matches in recent memory TONIGHT at 7/6c on @AXSTV! #BTIonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tdaOif70v5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2021
