Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Ironman Match, Sami Callihan vs. Moose

– Impact Wrestling is back for a new episode tonight on AXS TV. Programming begins at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact. As noted, tonight’s BTI will feature Josh Alexander vs. TJP for the X-Division title in a 60-minute Ironman Match. The final minutes will air on Impact later in the evening. Here’s the updated lineup:

* 60-Minute Ironman X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. TJP (BTI)

* Sami Callihan vs. Moose

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

* Tables Match: Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flayva (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.

At 10:00 pm EST, AXS TV will air a new Impact in 60 featuring The Best of D’Lo Brown. Also, AXS TV will air Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XV at 3:30 pm EST.