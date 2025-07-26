Preview For This Weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling

WOW – Women Of Wrestling has released a preview for this weekend’s episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the show, which airs in syndication:

* Wanting to prove that she can hang with the roughest and toughest, Vicious Veronica VaRoom boldly challenges Chainsaw to a rumble in the ring.

* Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx are out to defeat Miami’s Sweet Heat, Lovely Laurie and Lucious Lindsey Carlson, who are four-time former WOW World Tag Team Champions.

* There’s a new Wow World Champion! In last week’s electrifying match, Tormenta dominated over The Classmaster to take her title, but will she be able to defend it? Not if Reina Del Rey can help it.