wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Parent Company Trademarks ‘Wrestle Universe’
PWInsider reports that Cyberfight, the parent company of Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT, has filed to trademark the logo for Wrestle Universe.
G & S: Clothing, namely, T-shirts, shirts, parkas, tank-tops, clothing jackets, pants, trousers, polo shirts,?coats, sweaters, ponchos, leggings, nightwear, socks, neckties, bandanas, headwear, sports caps and hats, and clothing for wear in wrestling games; Garters; Sock suspenders; Braces for clothing; Waistbands; Belts for clothing; Footwear; Masquerade costumes
G & S: Advertising and publicity services; Advertising and commercial information services, via the internet; Advertising agency services; Advertising consultation; Provision of advertising space by electronic means and global information networks; Provision of advertising space; Advice and consulting relating to content distribution business; Business management for professional athletes; Professional athletes referral; Advice and consulting relating to business management for professional athletes; Advice and consulting relating to professional athletes referral; Business management for singers and other entertainers; Singer and other entertainer referral; Advice and consulting relating to business management for singers and other entertainers; Advice and consulting relating to singer and other entertainer referral; Business management analysis; Business consultancy; Business management; Retail store services featuring woven fabrics and beddings; Retail store services featuring clothing; Retail store services featuring footwear; Retail store services featuring bags and pouches; Retail store services featuring personal articles; Retail store services featuring recorded video discs, video tapes, CDs, DVDs and other recorded audio/video media; Retail store services featuring toys, dolls, game machines and apparatus; Retail store services featuring printed matte; Retail store services featuring paper and stationery; Online retail store services featuring woven fabrics and beddings; Online retail store services featuring clothing; Online retail store services featuring footwear; Online retail store services featuring bags and pouches; Online retail store services featuring personal articles; Online retail store services featuring recorded video discs, video tapes, CDs, DVDs and other recorded audio/video media; Online retail store services featuring toys, dolls, game machines and apparatus; Online retail store services featuring printed matter; Online retail store services featuring paper and stationery
G & S: Providing online videos featuring sports, especially wrestling, not downloadable; Production of radio or television programs featuring sports, especially wrestling; Production and presentation of audio and video recordings, and still and moving images featuring sports, especially wrestling; Organization, arranging and conducting of wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler; Organization, arranging and conducting of sports competitions; Providing information in the field of sports, especially wrestling via a website; Providing information in the field of sports, especially wrestling; Booking of seats for wrestling exhibits and performances; Booking of seats for shows; Ticket reservation and booking for entertainment events
G & S: Providing temporary use of non-downloadable computer programs for enabling users to watch entertainment events; Providing temporary use of non-downloadable computer programs for enabling users to watch sporting events; Platform as a service (PAAS) featuring computer software platforms for enabling users to watch entertainment events; Platform as a service (PAAS) featuring computer software platforms for enabling users to watch sporting events