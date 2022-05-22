Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Owner Files Trademark For Wrestle Universe Streaming Service

The parent company of Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT has filed a copyright for their ‘Wrestle Universe’ streaming service. Fightful Select reports that CyberFight filed a trademark application for the logo of their streaming platform for merchandise purposes and more.

The description reads:

