wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Others Come Together For CyberFight Festival 2021
Fightful reports that Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Princess, and Ganbare Pro will be part of the CyberFight Festival 2021. The special airs live on Wrestle Universe from the Saitama Super Arena on June 6.
In addition to interpromotional matches, the KO-D Openweight Championship, GHC Heavyweight Championship, and Princess of Princess Championship will all be defended.
／
🎉株式会社CyberFight"合同興行"決定‼‼‼
＼
『CyberFight Festival 2021』
📅2021年6月6日(日) 12:00開場/14:00開始
🏢さいたまスーパーアリーナ・メインアリーナ
【参加】
DDTプロレスリング
プロレスリング・ノア
東京女子プロレス
ガンバレ☆プロレス
詳細は追ってお知らせ❗#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/DwFjY1cyGl
— プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) February 26, 2021
また今大会は動画配信サービスWRESTLE UNIVERSEで生中継📺‼
当日はKO-D無差別級選手権、GHCヘビー級選手権、プリンセス・オブ・プリンセス選手権などを予定。
出場選手などの詳細は決まり次第お知らせ致します。
▼詳しくはこちらより！https://t.co/pPh6IvEA6F#noah_ghc #ddtpro #tjpw #ガンプロ
— プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) February 26, 2021
