Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Others Come Together For CyberFight Festival 2021

Fightful reports that Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Princess, and Ganbare Pro will be part of the CyberFight Festival 2021. The special airs live on Wrestle Universe from the Saitama Super Arena on June 6.

In addition to interpromotional matches, the KO-D Openweight Championship, GHC Heavyweight Championship, and Princess of Princess Championship will all be defended.