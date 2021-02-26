wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Others Come Together For CyberFight Festival 2021

February 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CyberFight

Fightful reports that Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Princess, and Ganbare Pro will be part of the CyberFight Festival 2021. The special airs live on Wrestle Universe from the Saitama Super Arena on June 6.

In addition to interpromotional matches, the KO-D Openweight Championship, GHC Heavyweight Championship, and Princess of Princess Championship will all be defended.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CyberFight, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading