Production Notes For Monday’s Episode of RAW: List of Producers, Petey Williams Praised For Work

Fightful Select has production notes for this week’s episode of WWE RAW, including a list of producers for each individual segment. It was noted, however, that a producer was not listed for the Becky Lynch promo.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Kevin Owens segment. He also produced a match between Veer and a local talent for Main Event.

* Adam Pearce produced Omos vs. Commander Azeez & Apollo Crews.

* Shane Helms produced Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

* Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced the AJ Styles/Seth Rollins promo, as well as their match in the main event. Williams has been getting praise from talent and officials backstage for his work. Internally, he is listed as either Pete or Peter, at the insistence of Vince McMahon.

* Molly Holly produced Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

* Jamie Noble produced Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory.

* Abyss produced RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke & Reggie vs. Tamina & Akira Tozawa. He also produced a match between Cedric Alexander and T-Bar for Main Event.

* Jason Jordan produced the dark match main event which featured The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.