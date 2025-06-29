wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People Results 6.29.29: World Title Match, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 181 show om Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Manchester, England show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Man Like DeReiss defeats Ethan Allen
* Pick Your Poison Match: Kanji def. Lana Austin
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) def. The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)
* Pick Your Poison Match: Nina Samuels def. Shotzi Blackheart
* Four Way Match: Charles Crowley def. Adam Maxted and Jack Morris and Simon Miller
* Charlie Sterling def. RPD
* Alexxis Falcon def. Hollie Barlow
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Cara Noir
https://x.com/tall_ny/status/1939336648187134452
https://x.com/WrestlingCovers/status/1939344627267670256
https://x.com/tall_ny/status/1939377535735021629
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reveals New Name For Hikuleo Following Debut at Night of Champions
- Note on Rumors That WWE NXT Will Have A Residency at Apex in Las Vegas
- Fans Chanted For Matt Cardona During WWE Night of Champions Post-Show
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening