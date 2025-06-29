PROGRESS Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People Results 6.29.29: World Title Match, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 181 show om Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Manchester, England show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Man Like DeReiss defeats Ethan Allen

* Pick Your Poison Match: Kanji def. Lana Austin

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) def. The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

* Pick Your Poison Match: Nina Samuels def. Shotzi Blackheart

* Four Way Match: Charles Crowley def. Adam Maxted and Jack Morris and Simon Miller

* Charlie Sterling def. RPD

* Alexxis Falcon def. Hollie Barlow

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Cara Noir

