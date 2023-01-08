PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night One Results: Bandido, Jordynne Grace & More In Action

The first night of the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles took place on Saturday night, with round one of the tournament taking place. You can see the results from the Los Angeles show below, courtesy of So Cal Uncensored:

* Round One Match: Masha Slamovich def. Alex Shelley

* Round One Match: Bryan Keith def. SB KENTo

* Round One Match: Komander def. Latigo

* Round One Match: Jordynne Grace def. Jonathan Gresham

* Round One Match: Shun Skywalker def. Aramis

* Round One Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Michael Oku

* Round One Match: Titus Alexander def. Daniel Garcia by DQ

* Round One Match: Bandido def. Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo