PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night Two Results: Chris Jericho Appears, Tournament Winner Crowned

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held night two of their Battle of Los Angeles tournament last night, which featured the final rounds. Here are results, via So Cal Uncensored:

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Mike Bailey def. Shun Skywalker

* Latigo & Taurus def. Aramis & Rey Horus

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semifinal: Konosuke Takeshita def. Komander

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semifinal: Mike Bailey def. Bryan Keith

* Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) (with Tay Melo, Jake Hager & Anna Jay A.S.) def. Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Finals: Mike Bailey def. Konosuke Takeshita

.@SpeedballBailey wins in 18:12. First person to make it to the finals of BOLA 3 times. Loud "please come back" chants for @bountykeith #PWG #BOLA2023 pic.twitter.com/hKWtlWlhGc — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 9, 2023

Anyway, Gresham, Player Uno, Oku, Kento, & Blackwood vs JAS with Jake Hager, Tay and Anna Jay #PWG #bola2023 pic.twitter.com/NWWE2mVJuJ — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 9, 2023