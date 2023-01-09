wrestling / News

PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night Two Results: Chris Jericho Appears, Tournament Winner Crowned

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Image Credit: PWG

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held night two of their Battle of Los Angeles tournament last night, which featured the final rounds. Here are results, via So Cal Uncensored:

* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace
* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander
* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich
* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido
* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Mike Bailey def. Shun Skywalker
* Latigo & Taurus def. Aramis & Rey Horus
* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semifinal: Konosuke Takeshita def. Komander
* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semifinal: Mike Bailey def. Bryan Keith
* Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) (with Tay Melo, Jake Hager & Anna Jay A.S.) def. Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku
* Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Finals: Mike Bailey def. Konosuke Takeshita

