PWG Announces First Round Matches in Battle of Los Angeles 2023

PWG has announced the first-round matches for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. The company took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the following first round matches in the tournament, which takes place on January 7th and 8th in LA:

* Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia

* Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker

* Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich

* SB KENTo vs. Lio Rush

* Latigo vs. Komander