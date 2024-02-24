QT Marshall Reportedly Returning to AEW This Week

As previously reported, QT Marshall has agreed to return to AEW in a backstage role and will not be back as a television character. Fightful Select reports that Marshall hadn’t come back to AEW yet but is expected to be backstage at this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Springfield, MO.

As noted, Marshall will have a VP role in the company. He can still wrestle elsewhere, except for WWE. He recently re-opened Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling with Teil Rhodes.