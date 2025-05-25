wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Says He Will Save Wrestling Tonight, Jey Uso’s Last Words Before Tonight, Full Match From This Week’s Main Event

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash John Cena R-Truth Image Credit: WWE

– In a pre-match promo before tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, R-Truth said that he plans to save professional wrestling from John Cena.

– Jey Uso had words for Logan Paul ahead of their World Heavyweight title match tonight.

– WWE has released a free match from the most recent Main Event, featuring Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile.

