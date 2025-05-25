wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Says He Will Save Wrestling Tonight, Jey Uso’s Last Words Before Tonight, Full Match From This Week’s Main Event
– In a pre-match promo before tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, R-Truth said that he plans to save professional wrestling from John Cena.
"I'M GONNA SAVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING" 🙏@RonKillings appears to be more than ready for his match against @JohnCena tonight at #SNME!
– Jey Uso had words for Logan Paul ahead of their World Heavyweight title match tonight.
May 24th is an important day for Jey @WWEUsos 🙏
It’s been a long journey, 15 years in WWE, but TONIGHT at #SNME he’ll defend his WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP against @LoganPaul! YEET! 🙌
– WWE has released a free match from the most recent Main Event, featuring Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile.