WWE News: R-Truth Says He Will Save Wrestling Tonight, Jey Uso’s Last Words Before Tonight, Full Match From This Week’s Main Event

May 24, 2025 | Posted by

– In a pre-match promo before tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, R-Truth said that he plans to save professional wrestling from John Cena.

– Jey Uso had words for Logan Paul ahead of their World Heavyweight title match tonight.

May 24th is an important day for Jey @WWEUsos 🙏 It’s been a long journey, 15 years in WWE, but TONIGHT at #SNME he’ll defend his WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP against @LoganPaul! YEET! 🙌 LIVE NATIONWIDE 8E/5P on @nbc & @peacock! pic.twitter.com/mf0y5rL4kV — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2025

– WWE has released a free match from the most recent Main Event, featuring Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile.