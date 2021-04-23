wrestling / News
Rachael Ellering Re-Debuts On Impact, Set For Impact Rebellion Match
Rachael Ellering has arrived in Impact, and will team up with Jordynne Grace at Impact Rebellion. On this week’s Impact Wrestling, Ellering came out to save Grace from a two-on-one attack by Fire N’ Flava and helped run them off. It was revealed that Ellering will team up with Grace at Rebellion for the Knockouts Tag Team Title match against Fire N’ Flava.
Ellering previously had a couple of matches for Impact in March of 2017. She worked for WWE on the NXT brand in 2019, working their house show circuit, and had previously worked other WWE matches in 2016 and 2017. She was released as part of the budget cuts last year, and worked a couple of matches for AEW last year including a loss in the first round of the the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament alongside Dasha Gonzalez.
MUSCLE BUSTER! #IMPACTonAXSTV @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/NJTwYA2EUI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2021
.@RachaelEllering IS @JordynneGrace's PARTNER AT #IMPACTRebellion! #IMPACTonAXSTV @RealTSteelz @HoganKnowsBest3 pic.twitter.com/A50UY42gac
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2021
BREAKING: @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against @JordynneGrace and @RachaelEllering THIS SUNDAY at #IMPACTRebellion!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/iDC3E058f3 pic.twitter.com/JY3HFduev8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2021
