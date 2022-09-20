wrestling / News

Radio Host DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

This week’s AEW Grand Slam tapings will have a special guest announcer in radio host DJ Whoo Kid. Hype Magazine reports that the Shade 45 DJ will be a guest announcer at the tapings, which take place on Wednesday and include the live Dynamite and taped Rampage.

DJ Whoo Kid told the site, “I’m excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I’m looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family.”

