Radio Host DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam

This week’s AEW Grand Slam tapings will have a special guest announcer in radio host DJ Whoo Kid. Hype Magazine reports that the Shade 45 DJ will be a guest announcer at the tapings, which take place on Wednesday and include the live Dynamite and taped Rampage.

DJ Whoo Kid told the site, “I’m excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I’m looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family.”