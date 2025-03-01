– Speaking to Monopoly Events’ Jamal Niaz at For the Love of Wrestling 2025, former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal) recalled the night he lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown in November 2017, working with The Rock on WWE Raw, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Raj Dhesi on his match with AJ Styles on SmackDown: “That was an amazing moment for me. I had so much fun in that match. I remember after the match when AJ pinned me…it was amazing. History was made in Manchester…The fans here in the UK are so passionate.”

On not being told he was losing the title on the day of the event: “That was just the nature of the beast at that time and I think adjusting at the last minute is good. It’s nice when there’s a surprise.”

On WWE not having any future clear plans for him after losing the title: “They don’t tell you…because they don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

On working with The Rock on WWE Raw: “Incredible performer and even better human being. I’ve known Rock throughout the years, but never had a promo [with him]. I think a promo with The Rock is harder to do than a match. A lot of wrestlers find promo very, very stressful. I’m quite comfortable with promos, but when I found out I’m in a promo with The Rock and The Rock’s returning after several years — I guess he did come back again and he did a promo against Austin Theory, but let’s just ignore that — he came back for the Maharaja, [and I was stressed].”

Raj Dhesi was later released by WWE in April 2024. He’s currently a wrestling free agent.