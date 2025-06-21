wrestling / News
Randy Orton, Asuka Advance to King & Queen Of the Ring Finals On WWE Smackdown
Randy Orton and Asuka have reached the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring finals courtesy of wins on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Orton defeated Sami Zayn on Friday’s episode to advance the finals of the men’s tournament, while Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss to punch her ticket to next weekend’s PPV.
Orton will face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes in the finals, while Asuka will battle the victor of Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill. Those semifinal matches are set for next week’s WWE Raw.
The finals will take place at Night of Champions on June 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will air live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.
