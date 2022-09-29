wrestling / News
Randy Orton Testifies In WWE-2K Tattoo Trial
September 29, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Randy Orton testified for over three hours yesterday in the jury trial for the lawsuit over his tattoos in WWE’s 2K games.
Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander is suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. before the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. The lawsuit was originally filed in April 2018. It claims that the tattoos she did for Orton are her original designs and she owns the rights. She claims that the defendants infringed on her copyrights and she never gave permission to use the tattoos in video games.
The trial continues today.
