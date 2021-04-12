Raquel Gonzalez Segment Added To This Week’s NXT

WWE has announced a segment featuring new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez for this week’s edition of NXT, which will kick off the brand’s new era on Tuesday nights on the USA Network. Gonzalez captured the title from former champion Io Shirai at last week’s NXT Take Over: Stand & Deliver event.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

What better way to ring in NXT on Tuesday nights than with the new NXT Women’s Champion?

The NXT Universe will hear from Raquel González on NXT on its new night this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

“Big Mami Cool” rose to the occasion in the biggest moment of her career, dethroning former champion Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver after an unforgettable battle.

Now that González has solidified her place atop NXT, what will be her first move as champion?