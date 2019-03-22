wrestling / News

WWE News: Rare Footage Of Kane’s Original Attire, WWE Stars Support The New Day, Preview For This Week’s Main Event,

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A user on Instagram posted extremely rare footage from 1997 of Kane making his entrance for a live event with an addition to his attire that he didn’t keep when he made it to WWE TV. The Big Red Machine wore a cape as he came to the ring, something that might like silly to long time fans. The clip below was shot a few days before he wrestled at Survivor Series, and thankfully he left the cape behind.

– Several WWE stars have taken to social media to give their support to the New Day after Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, particularly Big E’s emotional promo in which he said “people like us” will only get so far in the WWE.

– This week’s episode of Main Event on the WWE Network will feature:

*Rezar vs. Curt Hawkins.

*Titus O’Neil & The Lucha House Party vs. The Revival & The Ascension.

