Ratings, Audience For First Two Episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling

A new report has details on the ratings and audience figures for the first two episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the September 18th weekend premiere of the show, which airs in syndication, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 281,000 viewers. The September 25th weekend episode then drew a 0.06 demo rating and 273,000 viewers, up by 100% and down by 2.9%, respectively.

Those numbers have the show above those of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, though obviously well below those of all AEW and WWE shows. It should be noted though that WOW – Women Of Wrestling is on in 100% of the US thanks to its syndication deal while Impact is on AXS TV, which is only available in 39 million households (about half of cable households).

The report notes that WOW has a larger percentage of female viewers than is traditional with the September 18th episode being 59% female in the 18 – 49 demo and the September 25th episode being 49% female in that demo.