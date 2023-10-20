Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision rose in viewership without competition from WWE, getting 504,000 viewers. It was also up in the key 18-49 rating, which was 0.14 (186,000 viewers). It also had an 0.09 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite was also up in both measures, getting 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 in 18-49 (405,000 viewers). It also had an 0.23 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The only real competition for Collision was sports, but it usually performs better against sports than WWE. The show was #16 for the night and #3 in its time slot behind Auburn vs LSU on ESPN and Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on FS 1. It was ahead of all non-sports shows in the time slot on cable or network TV. Other big sports games that night head-to-head included USC vs. Notre Dame on NBC (6,426,000/1.53), Miami vs. North Carolina on ABC (3,081,000/0.80), Auburn vs. Louisiana State on ESPN (2,164,000/0.49), Mexico vs. Ghana soccer on Univision (1,493,000/0.48), UCLA vs Oregon State on FOX (1,212,000/0.30), Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on FS1 (770,000/0.20), and Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on CW (569,000/0.11).

Collision was up 38.1% in viewers, up 14.1% in 18-49 and up 18.5% in 18-34. It had 47,000 in men 18-34 (up 9.3%), 17,000 in women 18-34 (up 54.5%), 70,000 in men 35-49 (down 1.4%) and 52,000 in women 35-49 (up 44.4%). The audience was 62.9% male in 18-49.

Q1: Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR segment – 527,000 viewers, 202,000 in 18-49

Q2: Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack – 516,000 viewers (down 11,000), 173,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q3: CJ Perry & Action Andretti segment/Danhausen video/Juice Robinson vs Christopher Daniels – 478,000 viewers (down 38,000), 170,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q4: End of Juice vs. Daniels/Bullet Club Gold promo/Dustin Rhodes promo/Nick Wayne promo/Kyle Fletcher vs. Boulder – 508,000 viewers (up 30,000), 199,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q5: The Acclaimed segment/Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue – 491,000 viewers (down 17,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q6: End of Statlander vs. Blue/Fletcher promo/Los Ingobernables video/Keith Lee vs. Turbo Floyd/Miro promo – 460,000 viewers (down 31,000), 180,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson – 477,000 viewers (up 17,000), 158,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q8: End of Cage vs. Danielson – 595,000 viewers (up 118,000), 206,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Dynamite returned to its normal time and was #3 for the night on cable, behind the Houston vs. Texas American League championship series game on FS1 (4,640,000/1.16) and the post-game show. It was #2 in the time slot.

Compared to two weeks ago (when it was on Wednesdays), it was up 12.6% in viewers, up 11.3% in 18-49 and down 9.7% in 18-34. It had 108,000 in men 18-34 (down 12.2% from two weeks ago), 50,000 in women 18-34 (down 3.8%), 175,000 in men 35-49 (up 32.6%) and 73,000 in women 35-49 (up 28.1%). The audience was 69.9% male in 18-49. Compared to last year, the show was down 9.6% in viewers, down 3.3% in 18-49 and down 1.9% in 18-34.

Q1: Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo – 1,001,000 viewers, 405,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of White vs. Penta/Bullet Club Gold promo/MJF & The Acclaimed segment/Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura – 931,000 viewers (down 70,000), 430,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q3: End of Shida vs. Sakura/Adam Copeland interview/Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth – 924,000 viewers (down 7,000), 427,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q4: Kenny Omega & MJF segment/Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom segment/Don Callis Family and Kyle Fletcher segment – 934,000 viewers (up 10,000), 427,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q5: Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher – 929,000 viewers (down 5,000), 413,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q6: Lance Archer vs. Barrett Brown/Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana segment/Sting announces retirement – 892,000 viewers (down 37,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q7: Jim Ross interviews Nick Wayne and his mom/Darby Allin brawl/Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy promo – 861,000 viewers (down 31,000), 390,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q8: Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal – 762,000 viewers (down 99,000), 356,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)

Overrun: End of Battle Royal – 836,000 viewers (up 74,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)