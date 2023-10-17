– Wrestlenomics has the numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last Saturday’s episode saw a rise in numbers after the previous week took a hit with the show running opposite WWE Fastlane, college football, and the MLB Playoffs.

Last Saturday’s episode averaged 504,000 viewers. The viewership increased from the 353,000 viewers from the previous week. The viewership from two weeks ago was 327,000 viewers.

The P18-49 key demo also saw an increase. Collision drew an average 0.14 rating, increasing from the previous week’s 0.09 rating. The rating from two weeks ago was 0.08.

While there wasn’t a WWE premium live event to contend with last Saturday, AEW Collision still had to face stiff competition from college football game coverage.