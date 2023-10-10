– Wrestlenomics has the Saturday television numbers for last weekend’s edition of AEW Collision. Numbers were up this week, but only slightly, after last week’s show that was up against WWE NXT No Mercy drew the lowest numbers to date in the program’s history.

Last Saturday’s AEW Collision averaged 353,000 viewers. Viewership increased slightly from the previous week’s show, which had an average audience of 327,000 viewers.

There was a slight uptick in the P18-49 key demo ratings as well. The live TNT broadcast drew an average 0.09 rating. That was slightly up from last week’s average rating of 0.08 in the same key demo.

Per SpoilerTV.com, Collision ranked No. 47 for Saturday cable originals. There was a lot of heavy competition on Saturday between WWE Fastlane airing live on Peacock, plus college football games, and also the MLB Playoffs airing around the same time. The show ranked No. 33 in the rankings last week.