– Wrestlenomics has the Saturday ratings and numbers for AEW Collision. Last weekend’s show was the go-home episode before AEW WrestleDream last Sunday. Also, the show was running up against the WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event, which aired live on Peacock.

AEW Collision took a significant hit in its numbers this week. The show’s audience fell to 327,000 viewers. That’s down 235,000 viewers from the previous week’s audience of 562,000 viewers. The show two weeks earlier drew 467,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo also took a big hit. Collision drew an average 0.08 rating, falling from the previous week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. The rating from two weeks earlier was 0.15.

These mark the lowest viewership and ratings to date for the program. AEW Collision also faced tough competition on Saturday with NCAA college football.