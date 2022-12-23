wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For AEW Holiday Bash: Main Event Gains Viewers In Overrun
As previously reported, this week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite was up slightly in viewership but down in ratings from Winter is Coming. The episode had 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 in the key 18-49 demo. It also had an 0.25 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter-hour.
It was #3 for the night and #2 in its time slot behind ESPN coverage of North Carolina vs Michigan College Basketball (1,317,000/0.37) early and a Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (1,196,000/0.31). The show was #5 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #2 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #2 in men 12-34.
Compared to last week, the show was up 0.7% in viewers, down 7.5% in 18-49 and up 4.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, the show was down 6.2% in viewers, down 17.5% in 18-49 and up 28.5% in 18-34.
AEW had an 0.19 in 12-17 (up 11.8%), 0.25 in 18-34 (up 4.1%), 0.35 in 35-49 (down 15.1%) and 0.43 in 50+ (up 4.9%). It had 114,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 2.6%), 62,000 in women 18-34 (up 19.2%), 146,000 in men 35-49 (down 20.2%) and 74,000 in women 35-49 (down 2.6%). The audience was 65.7% male in 18-49.
Q1: Ricky Starks & Jericho Appreciation Society segment – 1,133,000 viewers, 460,000 in 18-49
Q2: The Elite vs. Death Triangle – 1,008,000 viewers (down 125,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 55,000)
Q3: End of Elite vs. Death Triangle/MJF promo/JAS and Action Andretti segment/Bryan Danielson & Ethan Page segment – 975,000 viewers (down 33,000), 410,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)
Q4: End of Danielson & Page segment/Jon Moxley promo/Samoa Joe promo/HOOK vs. Exodus Prime/The Firm & Jungle Boy segment – 950,000 viewers (down 25,000), 414,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)
Q5: Jon Moxley vs. Darius Martin/Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida video/Powerhouse Hobbs video – 952,000 viewers (up 2,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q6: FTR vs the Gunns/Sonjay Dutt rap/Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland segment – 895,000 viewers (down 57,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)
Q7: End of Lee & Swerve segment/Hangman Page & Dark Order segment – 873,000 viewers (up 10,000), 365,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)
Q8: Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida – 869,000 viewers (down 4,000), 328,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)
Overrun (10-10:01 PM): End of Hayter vs. Shida – 948,000 viewers (up 79,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)