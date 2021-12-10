Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had a slight increase from the week before, getting 872,000 viewers and a 0.33 in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

The show also had a 0.17 in the 18-34 demographic. It was #5 for the night and #4 in its time slot behind an NBA game (1,257,000 viewers, 0.45), Challenge (665,000 viewers, 0.37) and Real Housewives of Orange County (1,024,000 viewers; 0.34). Dynamite was up 1.3% in viewers, up 4.9% in 18-49 and down 4.8% in 18-34. It was down 9.1% in men 18-34, up 2% in women 18-34, up 4.9% in men 35-49 and up 6.6% in women 35-49. The audience was 69.2% men in 18-49. It was #9 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49 (behind two NBA games), #7 in 18-34, #6 in 12-34 and #8 in men 12-34.

As WWE RAW got its lowest demo rating ever in 18-49, the race was close. RAW won 462,000 to 426,000 in 18-49. They were tied with men (295,000), while RAW won with teenagers (0.13 to 0.10), although both were weak in that demo. RAW also won with men 18-34 (88,000 to 70,000) and women 35-49 (122,000 to 81,000). Dynamite won men 35-49 (225,000 to 207,000).

The first half hour of the show performed well but it hard a sharp drop in Q3. After recovering some, it had another sharp drop in Q6. Q1 was the top quarter for women 18-49 and overall 18-34. Q2 performed the best in total viewers, overall 18-49, men 18-49 and total 35-49. The show had a 0.10 in 12-17 (down 9.1%), 0.17 in 18-34 (down 4.8%), 0.49 in 35-49 (up 9.3%) and 0.35 in 50+ (down 2.8%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: CM Punk promo – 922,000 viewers, 462,000 in 18-49

Q2: Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal – 980,000 viewers (up 58,000), 467,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q3: Jurassic Express & The Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed & 2point0/2point0 & Daniel Garcia attack Eddie Kingston & Ortz – 864,000 viewers (down 116,000), 414,000 in 18-49 (down 53,000)

Q4: FTR & Tully Blanchard promo/The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor – 866,000 viewers (up 2,000), 435,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q5: End of Young Bucks vs. Taylor & Romero/Trent Baretta & Sue return/Ruby Soho, Bunny, Penelope Ford segment – 893,000 viewers (up 27,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q6: Sammy Guevara & Cody Rhodes & Men of the Year segment/Thunder Rosa & Jade Cargill video/Riho vs. Jamie Hayter – 823,000 viewers (down 70,000), 390,000 in 18-49 (down 58,000)

Q7: End of Riho vs. Hayter/Malakai Black attacks Varisty Blonds – 812,000 viewers (down 11,000), 391,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q8: Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver – 814,000 viewers (up 2,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)