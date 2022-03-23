Reby Hardy Recalls How Hardy Boys Used Kurt Angle’s Pyro At WrestleMania 33

It turns out that when the Hardy Boys made their surprise return at WrestleMania 33, they used the pyro intended for Kurt Angle. The Hardys made their return to WWE at the PPV and during the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Reby Hardy and Giovanna Angle discussed how WWE used the pyro intended for Angle’s appearance during the Hall of Fame segment for the Hardys’ entrance when they came back and won the Raw Tag Team Championships. You can see the exchange between the two below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

Hardy on the Hardys using Angle’s pyro: “WrestleMania 33 was the big debut of Matt and Jeff here, the big surprise at WrestleMania. So that is a big, huge, WrestleMania day for the Hardys, otherwise known as, ‘F**k Kurt Angle Day’. Because, so apparently, I didn’t even know this until after the fact. So they came out, it was a beautiful moment, right? They’re going down this beautiful, long ramp, and all the fans are going crazy and it’s a great moment, right? And there’s pyro and there’s fireworks in the sky, and Matt’s going in slow motion like this, right? It’s amazing, right? Beautiful moment.

“So, I don’t know if it was like right after, a couple of days or what, and Giovanna said, ‘Hey, did you notice how, you know, at the end of Matt and Jeff’s match there at WrestleMania, the fireworks were red, white, and blue?’ And I was like, ‘No. I don’t, I was a little preoccupied, right? I don’t know what the f**k was going on’. And she goes, ‘Yeah, those were Kurt’s fireworks’.”

Giovanna on Kurt’s reaction to his not getting pyro: “It’s funny as s**t. Okay, if you see a video of Kurt, you know how he comes out and they do the Hall of Fame. He did this, {pointed up like Kurt does} waiting for his fireworks and it didn’t, it didn’t like happen. And Kurt comes out, and you know, after I come up to him, he’s like, ‘They didn’t do my fireworks’. He was so f**king butthurt.”