Renee Paquette Launching New Podcast

The former Renee Young is moving into the podcasting world, announcing the launch of her own podcast series. Renee Paquette announced on Instagram on Tuesday that her new podcast Oral Sessions will premiere on November 24th.

Paquette posted:

“Woohoo!! A brand spanking new podcast coming your way!!! Oral Sessions! And no it’s not about 🍆 it’s about cool ass people having a great conversation. Unfiltered and unscripted! “

You can listen to a trailer of the podcast below, in which she says new episodes will drop every Tuesday: