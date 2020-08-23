wrestling / News
Renee Young Acknowledges That SummerSlam Is Her ‘Last Hurrah’ With WWE
Renee Young has confirmed that she’s on her way out of WWE, calling SummerSlam her “last hurrah” today. On the SummerSlam pre-show, Young was introduced and noted that “I am so excited to be here, doing my last hurrah here at WWE.”
The words give final confirmation to a report that broke last week stating that Young would be exiting the company following SummerSlam. There’s no word on what her next steps are, but it was reported for what it’s worth that AEW, where her husband Jon Moxley works, wasn’t aware she was exiting WWE until the story broke.
#BREAKING: @ReneeYoungWWE has officially announced her departure from the @WWE. We all wish her the best in her future. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/AendMhuVe0
— Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) August 23, 2020
Nothing but respect for the queen of @WWEonFOX, @ReneeYoungWWE. #SummerSlam
(via @wwe) pic.twitter.com/rHyRRJk7da
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 23, 2020
.@ReneeYoungWWE appreciation tweet. ❤️#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/olnBTWesLR
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt On Why Cinematic Matches Should Be Finite, Recalls SummerSlam Debut Against Kane
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally