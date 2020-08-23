Renee Young Acknowledges That SummerSlam Is Her ‘Last Hurrah’ With WWE

Renee Young has confirmed that she’s on her way out of WWE, calling SummerSlam her “last hurrah” today. On the SummerSlam pre-show, Young was introduced and noted that “I am so excited to be here, doing my last hurrah here at WWE.”

The words give final confirmation to a report that broke last week stating that Young would be exiting the company following SummerSlam. There’s no word on what her next steps are, but it was reported for what it’s worth that AEW, where her husband Jon Moxley works, wasn’t aware she was exiting WWE until the story broke.