Renee Young Reportedly On Her Way Out Of WWE
Outkick reports (and PWInsider confirms) that Renee Young is leaving WWE. She gave her notice a week ago that she is planning to leave, but it’s unknown what her final date will be. She will still work this weekend’s Summerslam and related events.
Young has been working with WWE since 2012, after previously working for Canada’s Score Network. She has had a variety of jobs, including RAW color commentator, backstage interview, host of WWE Backstage and Talking Smack and more.
It remains to be seen where she goes next. While it’s possible she could join AEW with her husband Jon Moxley, she’s also had offers outside of the wrestling industry. Her recent cook book is an example of that.
Young seemingly hinted at this last week in a post on her Instagram story, where she wrote: “I know what I bring to the table. So trust me when I say I’m not afraid to eat alone.”
