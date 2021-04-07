Reno Scum Exit Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is a tag team short in Reno Scum, who have finished up with the company. Adam Thornstowe took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he and Luster the Legend have parted ways with the company. Thornstowe wrote:

“Well..Reno Scums time with Impact has come to an end. I’m nothing but thankful for everything they did for us. I wanna thank the staff and produces, and especially the talent. It is undoubtedly one of the most talented locker rooms in the world. Until we see ya again…Oi Oi Oi! We will be ok. Please continue to support them. These are interesting times in wrestling and we plan on staying relevant after we re-group. Again, nothing but thankful to everyone there. It’s hard to put into words, but please know there is nothing but love.”

THe team made their debut with Impact when the company merged with Global Force Wrestling, where they had been wrestling since 2015. They debuted on the March 9th, 2017 episode of Impact and were released in October of that year months after Thornstowe suffered a bicep injury. They returned in February of 2019 and had been with Impact ever since.

Gail Kim, Jake Something, and others in Impact reacted to the news, as you can see below:

