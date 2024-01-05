RevPro Sets Up GoFundMe For Family of Kurtis Chapman

As previously reported, independent wrestler Kurtis Chapman, aka Mad Kurt, tragically passed away last week at the age of 26. RevPro, one of the promotions he worked for, has now set up a GoFundMe to help his family and “ensure he gets the send off that he deserves.” The post reads:

This fundraiser has been set up in the loving memory of Kurtis Chapman. A young man so dear to so many and this is our opportunity to show the world exactly what he meant to us.

Most widely known for his work as a professional wrestler, Kurtis was a unique talent in the ring. He was one of the most gifted technicians in the squared circle, but it was his ability to win the hearts of everyone watching that was his greatest strength. Whether it was through his courage and determination competing against men twice his size or through his magnetic personality and wonderful sense of humour, Kurtis was always able to make a human connection and it’s that trait that made him so special.

His work as a trainer and mentor for young wrestlers means that his fingerprints are all over the business and the amount of young lives he positively effected is countless. He was someone who was looked up to by so many.

Outside of the ring Kurtis, along with his dry sense of humour was equally loved. The common theme was his ability to create a special bond. You’d always look forward to seeing him and know that if he was around the day would go that little bit quicker.

It’s impossible to sum up in words the mark that Kurtis left on this world in such a small amount of time but all you have to do is look at the sea of tributes from people far and wide, quite literally from every side of the world to know what a special young man he was.

The money generated from this fundraiser will go directly to the family of Kurtis Chapman and we hope it will go long way to contributing toward giving him the send off that he deserves.”

At this time, £4,008 has been raised from 123 donations, close to the goal of £5,000. If you would like to donate, you can do so HERE.