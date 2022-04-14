wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Says He’ll Be At AAA TripleMania XXX
Rey Fenix has been out of action for several months, but he says he’ll be appearing at TripleMania XXX at the end of the month. The AEW and AAA star, who has been out since he suffered an arminjury in early January, posted a promo for the April 30th AAA event as you can see below.
In the video, Fenix states (per Wrestling Inc):
“Hello friends, here is the MexaKing Fenix, one half of the best tag team in the world, the Lucha Brothers. Don’t miss Triplemania XXX Part 1 in Monterrey. I, the MexaKing will be present. Don’t you dare miss it. Animo!”
Fenix was injured on the January 5th episode of AEW Dynamite in the match where he and Penta El Zero Miedo lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Jurassic Express.
🔥 ¡ Ya lo dijo @ReyFenixMx !
Nos vemos este próximo 30 de abril en Triplemanía XXX Monterrey. 😏
¿Ya tienes tus boletos?
📍Estadio De Béisbol Monterrey
⏰ 20:00 hrs.
🎟 Boletos ya a la venta: https://t.co/lynooFrYgg #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/tDCxB9F5ex
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 13, 2022
