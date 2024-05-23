Cody Rhodes Reflects On Undertaker’s WrestleMania 40 Appearance

The Undertaker made an appearance in Cody Rhodes’ match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and Rhodes recently spoke about what it was like to be in that moment. Undertaker appeared to chokeslam the Rock during the match, which saw Rhodes defeat Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes was asked about the moment during an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, Cody gave his vantage point of Undertaker’s appearance. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On being in the ring for the moment: “When the blackout happens on TV, it’s completely dark. When the blackout is in the arena, your eyes are adjusted to where you can actually see what’s going on in the ring. The ‘gong’ hits, the place loses their mind. Roman has leveled me prior to this. I’m laying there, almost dead to rights. Hanging on, trying to catch my breath. I saw, out of the corner of my eye, the Undertaker roll into the ring at a speed that was like Ricochet or Chad Gable rolling into the ring. A speed that, if anyone wonders if it’s still there, oh my gosh, it was like a lion. Legit, like a lion who had been sleeping on a rock all day and we went out and did.”

On sharing a brief moment with Taker: “When he chokeslams The Rock, I got to make eye contact with him ever so briefly and I think he maybe wanted to have a moment, maybe not, I could be overestimating my importance to the Undertaker, but he winked at me. He winked at me, and then the lights went out. It was like legitimate magic had happened. All the times he struck people with lighting, he did it. Just as he gave me a nice [winks], the lights went out. To me, it’s one of the most special things ever.”