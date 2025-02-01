Rey Mysterio Wants To Win Another Royal Rumble For Eddie Guerrero

During today’s Royal Rumble Kickoff (via Wrestling Inc), Rey Mysterio referenced his 2006 Royal Rumble win and he suggested he wanted to do it again this year…for Eddie Guerrero. Mysterio previosuly invoked the name of Guerrero, who had just passed away at the time, before his 2006 win.

He said: “Two years of me being out of the Rumble due to injuries. I want to repeat history, and I want to do it for that friend that we all know. Man, if that energy from Eddie doesn’t fill me up … I don’t know what will. Let’s repeat history [tonight]!”

Mysterio’s comments led to the Indianapolis crowd to chant Eddie’s name.