Rey Mysterio Says Dominick Will Be At WWE Performance Center Next Year

– Rey Mysterio spoke to Marca about his son Dominick training at the WWE Performance Center. Highlights (translation via Fightful) are below.

“He’s coming along and learning as time passes. He’ll start next year to train at the Performance Center in Orlando to learn the company’s style and then we’ll see [what happens]. He’s had more than two years to prepare and the truth is, he’s been learning pretty quickly. You can tell that it’s in his blood. I am loving being able to share the ring with him before I retire. I think he will enjoy it. He’s commented to me that he wants to continue the Mysterio dynasty.”

Dominic currently appears on-screen next to his dad, usually getting beat up by Brock Lesnar.