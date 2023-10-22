wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Wants to See Brandon Moreno Compete in WWE
– In an interview with The MMA Hour, WWE Hall of Famer and US Champion Rey Mysterio discussed wanting to see former UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno perform in the WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“I saw a little bit of the footage on social media. We [Moreno & I] had the podcast about a month before that happened, and I was trying to convince him, ‘show me a little bit of MMA and I’ll teach you some of the ropes. Let’s get in the ring.’ He goes, ‘I would love to.’ We were kind of joking it out. I do believe he has a passion for wrestling and lucha. I would love to interact more with him in the future and hope that maybe one day he decides to step into a WWE ring.”
Brandon Moreno is the first Mexican-born fighter to become UFC Champion. He lost the flyweight title earlier this year to Alexandre Pantoja in a split decision at UFC 290.
