UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Rhaka Khan, aka Trenesha Biggers, was released from Rikers Island on Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: A new report has an update on former TNA star Rhaka Khan’s current criminal case in New York City. As reported late last month, Khan — real name Trenesha Biggers — was arrested on July 25th after residents at her former apartment building complained that she was trespassing, and hit with a number of charges comprising two separate criminal cases. PWInsider reports that Khan is set for another hearing on August 28th at 9 AM and remains remanded to custody on Riker’s Island.

Khan has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include the following:

Case One

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree (Class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass

Case Two

* Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal Mischief, Property Damage greater than $250 (felony)

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree – (class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass