Rhea Ripley Dislikes People Being Loud in the Gym

– During a recent interview with Jazzy’s World, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed people grunting loudly in the gym as one of her biggest pet peeves. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on her biggest pet peeve in the gym: “I’ve definitely said this before because I am such a gym person and I love going to the gym. My biggest pet peeve is people at the gym that grunt really loudly to make sure people see them because I’m like, I’m watching them and I’m like, that weight isn’t even that heavy.”

On not liking people being loud in the gym: “Why are you making so much sound for, dude? Like, I could go over there and do that weight and I would not break a sweat, my dude. Like, I know you’re not struggling. You’re just trying to get people’s attention.”