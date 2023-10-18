Rhea Ripley Earns Top Spot In 2023 PWI Women’s 250

Rhea Ripley has been named to the #1 spot in the 2023 PWI Women’s 250. The Judgment Day member got the top spot in this year’s list, as announced by the magazine on Wednesday. This brings her up from her #42 position last year.

The top 10 for the year as revealed in the magazine, per Fightful, is:

1. Rhea Ripley

2. Giulia

3. Bianca Belair

4. Jamie Hayter

5. Tam Nakano

6. Athena

7. Deonna Purrazzo

8. Willow Nightingale

9. Kamille

10. Jordynne Grace