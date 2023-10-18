wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Earns Top Spot In 2023 PWI Women’s 250
Rhea Ripley has been named to the #1 spot in the 2023 PWI Women’s 250. The Judgment Day member got the top spot in this year’s list, as announced by the magazine on Wednesday. This brings her up from her #42 position last year.
The top 10 for the year as revealed in the magazine, per Fightful, is:
1. Rhea Ripley
2. Giulia
3. Bianca Belair
4. Jamie Hayter
5. Tam Nakano
6. Athena
7. Deonna Purrazzo
8. Willow Nightingale
9. Kamille
10. Jordynne Grace
#andNEW: Congratulations to @RheaRipley_WWE for being ranked #1 in the 2023 PWI #Womens250! To see the full list and all the analysis that comes with, pick up your copy of the latest issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated (digital edition or print preorder) at https://t.co/ylNeV87zar pic.twitter.com/cXGtWVIyga
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) October 18, 2023