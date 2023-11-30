Ric Flair On Criticism Around AEW Signing, Says He’ll ‘Walk Away’ If He’s Embarrassing the Company

Ric Flair is not happy with all the criticism around his being in AEW and says he’ll “walk away” if he’s embarrassing the company and Tony Khan. Flair signed with AEW at the start of the month for a multi-year deal and will be at Sting’s side as The Icon has his last run through his retirement at AEW Revolution.

The decision to sign Flair has been controversial online, in some part due to the accusations of sexual assault against Flair from the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” which caused backlash against the Nature Boy when the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the flight resurfaced those allegations in 2021. It was also noted by Fightful that in a promo delivered for this week’s episode of Rampage, Flair is said to have delivered a line where he “invited all the women in the audience from ages 18-28 to meet him in his hotel room. No boyfriends or husbands.” It’s not clear if that line will make it to air.

Flair posted to Twitter on Thursday and went off on the “negativity” he’s heard, writing:

“I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!”