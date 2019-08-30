Various News: Ric Flair Files Trademark for ‘The Man,’ Brie Bella Reveals Passing of Dog Josie, Straight Up Steve Austin Bonus Clip

– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently applied to a trademark for “The Man.” The trademark filed by Ric Flair is for wrestling and merchandise purposes.

– Brie Bella announced on Instagram today the passing of her family’s dog, Josie. You can check out her announcement below. We send our condolences to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan on their loss.

It’s so hard to write this and tears can’t stop pouring down my face but sadly we lost our sweet little girl today, Josie. It was unexpected and we are still trying to understand why she had to leave us. We are never ready to lose someone we love. JoJo was apart of our family and Bryan and I treated her as our own. I never lost being her Mama and even when Bird came into our lives JoJo was still my first born. I’ll miss her soft pup fur, her snoring, begging for food, eating so fast, playing soccer, giving Bryan a hundred nose kisses but the biggest thing I’ll miss is every time I walked into the door the last 7 years she has made me feel SO loved. A love I’ll forever be grateful for. Today make sure to hug your dog a little longer, give them an extra treat and thank them for loving you unconditional. I’ll miss you sooooo dearly my sweet little JoJo, Mama will always love you and remember the happiness you brought her.

– USA Network released a bonus scene clip for Straight Up Steve Austin. You can check out that clip below.