Ric Flair On Making AEW Deal With Tony Khan, Says There’s No Bad Blood With WWE

Ric Flair recently weighed in on his new AEW deal and quashed the notion that he has any bad blood with WWE. As reported, Flair signed a two-year deal with AEW that includes his Wooooo! Energy becoming AEW’s exclusive energy drink. He spoke with Variety for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On making the deal with Tony Khan: “I just reached out to Tony. Then Tony got back to me and he said he’d be interested in that. And I wasn’t selling myself. I was just selling energy drinks…And then Tony was thinking about Sting’s retirement and asked if I wanted to be a part of it.”

On making his first AEW appearance: “I can’t put it into words. It was huge. I was nervous until I walked through the curtain, and then I went out like, ‘Here I go. It’s where I belong.’”

On Khan’s work ethic: “[Tony] doesn’t get tired and he never loses composure. He’s just as nice as can be and, boy, he’s got the respect of that locker room, I can tell you that. And not from being pushy, just from being totally calm.”

On working with Chad Bronstein on his energy drink: “Chad brought me into the cannabis business. And now this Wooo! Energy thing he thought of, he and his partners put this thing together. And boy, it’s got traction now…I’ve had bad experiences in business mainly because I didn’t know enough. Then I had people taking advantage of me when I was getting a divorce or something and making capital calls. Business can be ruthless. I’m still I’m on a learning curve. I learn something new every day. The business world is complicated, but these guys have got it down.”

On if he has any bad blood with WWE: “I don’t think anybody at WWE begrudges me. I’ve earned their respect and I respect them. I haven’t heard one negative word from anybody over there, because I think they feel I’ve earned the right to go out and do what I want to do.”