wrestling / News
Ric Flair Trains With Jay Lethal In the Ring In New Video
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
Ric Flair is back in the ring (at least in a training capacity), working with Jay Lethal in a new video. Flair posted a video to his Instagram account of himself and Lethal working out in the ring, as you can see below.
Charlotte Flair responded in a comment to the video, saying, “DAD wtf.” Ric captioned the video, writing:
“Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO! @thelethaljay”
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan
- Photos From Last Night’s WWE Sunday Stunner: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre
- Jim Ross On Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Run, Wheeler Yuta Becoming ‘Made Man’ In Jon Moxley Match
- Becky Lynch On Her Current Relationship With Charlotte Flair, How She Reacts To Fan Criticism