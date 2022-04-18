wrestling / News

Ric Flair Trains With Jay Lethal In the Ring In New Video

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair NWA 73 Image Credit: NWA/Twitter

Ric Flair is back in the ring (at least in a training capacity), working with Jay Lethal in a new video. Flair posted a video to his Instagram account of himself and Lethal working out in the ring, as you can see below.

Charlotte Flair responded in a comment to the video, saying, “DAD wtf.” Ric captioned the video, writing:

“Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO! @thelethaljay”

