Rick Boogs Says He Can’t Talk About WWE Until Non-Compete Clause Expires

In a workout video posted to Youtube (via Fightful), Rick Boogs says he can’t discuss his time in WWE until his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

He said: “I know people are like, ‘You’re not in WWE anymore, let’s talk about it.’ I can’t, guys. I’m technically still under contract for three months. My birthday is December 21 and as a birthday present, I’m free from my contract, basically. My birthday, December 21, that’s when I’m free from my contract. Until then, I’m still under contract.”

Boogs has, in fact, talked about WWE since his release from the company. He claimed that the removal of Vince McMahon killed his career, and teased he’d explain later.