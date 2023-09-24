Rick Boogs Thinks His WWE Release Was Due To ‘Backstage Political Powerplay’

Rick Boogs commented on his WWE release, saying he thinks it was due to a “backstage political powerplay.” Boogs was one of those released by WWE late last week, and he posted a new vlog in which he briefly touches on his release from the company.

“It’s been an interesting time in my life with my job in WWE being terminated due to a backstage political powerplay, at least that’s my opinion of it,” Boogs said (per Fightful). “But now is not the time to talk about that. I will get into detail about that when the time is right. It’s not time, but when I do and can speak freely, it’s going to be juicy. I’m talking about all the nitty gritty details.”

Boogs joined WWE in 2017 and was most famously teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura, performing his theme on guitar.